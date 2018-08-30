Marlins' Trevor Richards: Allows three runs in no-decision
Richards allowed three runs on three hits and two walks across 5.2 innings Wednesday against the Red Sox. He struck out six and didn't factor into the decision.
Richards kept the Red Sox in check for the most part aside from a pair of solo homers he served up to to Eduardo Nunez and Mookie Betts, respectively. The right-hander exited the game with a 4-3 lead, but an 11-run seventh inning from the Red Sox ultimately left him with a no-decision. Richards will carry a 4.26 ERA and 9.2 K/9 into his next start, which will come at home against the Phillies.
