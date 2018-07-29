Marlins' Trevor Richards: Another strong start
Richards allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight across six scoreless innings Saturday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.
Richards dominated the Nationals Saturday, recording 16 of his 18 outs via strikeout or groundout. He continues to be prolific at limiting the longball, allowing only 0.6 HR/9 through 75.1 innings. He has walked 34 batters this season -- that has inflated his WHIP to 1.41 -- though 13 of those free passes came in two starts. In 10 starts since June 7, he has brought his ERA down from 5.02 to 4.06 and struck out 47 batters across 51.2 innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Delivers strong outing•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Shuts down Phillies in win•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Walks seven in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Takes loss to Diamondbacks•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Fans eight in Saturday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?