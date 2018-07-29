Richards allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight across six scoreless innings Saturday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Richards dominated the Nationals Saturday, recording 16 of his 18 outs via strikeout or groundout. He continues to be prolific at limiting the longball, allowing only 0.6 HR/9 through 75.1 innings. He has walked 34 batters this season -- that has inflated his WHIP to 1.41 -- though 13 of those free passes came in two starts. In 10 starts since June 7, he has brought his ERA down from 5.02 to 4.06 and struck out 47 batters across 51.2 innings.