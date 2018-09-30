Marlins' Trevor Richards: Blanks Mets in no-decision
Richards didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 1-0 extra-innings loss to the Mets, allowing six hits and two walks over 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out eight.
The right-hander certainly pitched well enough to earn his fifth win of the year, but it took until the 13th inning for either team to squeeze a run across the plate in this one. Richards closes out 2018 with a 16.1-inning scoreless streak going, but the rookie's 4.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 130:54 K:BB through 126.1 frames don't necessarily guarantee him a rotation spot heading into next spring.
