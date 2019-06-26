Richards (3-8) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up six runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three as the Marlins were downed 6-1 by the Nationals.

The right-hander was tagged for three runs in the third inning and then three more in the fourth, putting Miami in a hole it wasn't going to climb out of against a locked-in Max Scherzer. Richards will take a 3.94 ERA and 80:38 K:BB through 89 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Phillies.