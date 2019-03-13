Richards recorded six strikeouts and gave up two hits and one walk across five scoreless innings during Tuesday's spring game against the Mets.

Richards has put together an impressive spring training with with 14 strikeouts over 13.1 innings while allowing eight hits and two walks. The 25-year-old had a 4.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 130:54 K:BB in 25 starts during his rookie campaign last year, and figures into the back end of the Marlins' starting rotation to begin the season.