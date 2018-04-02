Richards' contract was selected by the Marlins on Monday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Richards has been summoned to the big club ahead of his scheduled start against the Red Sox. While the 24-year-old looked sharp in spring training, allowing just one run across 12 innings of work, he has yet to pitch above Double-A, so expectations should be tempered for his big-league debut. Richards notched a solid 2.87 ERA and 77:18 K:BB across 75.1 innings with Double-A Jacksonville last year.