Richards surrendered one run on three hits and one walk while fanning six across 6.2 innings Sunday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Rays.

Richards allowed just one run in the second, and he left the ballgame in line for the victory, although the bullpen would collapse in the ninth. He's put together two consecutive stellar performances, giving up just one run over 12.2 innings while recording 10 strikeouts. Richards will head into his next start with a 4.41 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with a 63:32 K:BB over 69.1 innings.