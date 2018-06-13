Richards (1-3) earned his first career MLB win against the Giants on Tuesday, giving up one run on only two hits over six innings. He struck out two and walked three.

Richards has managed to last longer than five innings only twice this season, and totaled only five strikeouts across 13 innings in said starts. The 17 walks in 34.2 innings this season remains problematic for the 25-year-old, but he's managed to put together some quality outings when keeping his pitch count under control. Richards has a 4.41 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 30 strikeouts in seven starts, and is lined up for a solid matchup at Baltimore on Sunday.