Marlins' Trevor Richards: Ends hot streak
Richards (3-7) allowed five runs on 11 hits with one strikeout and no walks across five innings while taking a loss against the Pirates on Friday.
The 26-year-old only allowed two hits in the first three innings, but he yielded one run in the fourth, and then the floodgates opened during the fifth. This outing snapped a streak where Richards had allowed one or zero runs in four straight starts. The loss drops him to 3-7, but his other numbers -- 3.68 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 78.1 innings -- aren't bad at all. He is scheduled to pitch next at the Cardinals on Wednesday.
