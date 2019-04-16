Richards (0-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Monday, giving up five earned runs on four hits over 4.2 innings, striking out three and walking four as the Marlins fell 7-2.

Richards had given up just four earned over his first three starts, but he was unable to keep it rolling against the Cubs, as he was chased from this contest after laboring for 96 pitches in 4.2 innings. His early-season control issues surfaced again, as Richards has now issued 14 free passes in 22.2 innings. The right-hander will look to bounce back in his next start, which will see him head home to take on the Nationals on Sunday.