Richards (0-4) took the loss Saturday versus the Phillies by giving up five runs on six hits over four innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Richards ran into trouble during the second inning as he allowed four runs on four hits and a hit by pitch. The 25-year-old, who is still looking for his first win despite four quality starts, has a 4.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 31:18 K:BB over 33 innings. Richards lines up to pitch next weekend against the Braves.