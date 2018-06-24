Marlins' Trevor Richards: Fans eight in Saturday's win
Richards (2-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-2 victory over the Rockies, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out eight.
The rookie had no trouble taming Coors Field in his first visit to the park, throwing only 48 of 86 pitches for strikes but generating 15 swinging strikes on the day. Richards has now produced three quality starts in his nine trips to the mound for the Marlins, and he'll carry a 4.91 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Diamondbacks.
