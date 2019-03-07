Richards gave up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Facing what could well be Houston's Opening Day lineup, Richards' only real mistake resulted in a Robinson Chirinos solo shot to lead off the third inning. The right-hander is looking to solidify his spot at the back of the Miami rotation after an uneven rookie campaign, and outings like this can only help his case.