Marlins' Trevor Richards: Fans nine in no-decision
Richards didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Yankees, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out nine.
Despite the solid line, Richards was actually headed for his eighth loss of the year before the Marlins broke out for five runs in the sixth inning to take hi off the hook. The rookie hasn't completed six innings in any of his last four starts, and he'll carry a 4,23 ERA into his next outing, another tough matchup on the road against the Red Sox on Wednesday.
