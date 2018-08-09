Marlins' Trevor Richards: Fans seven in loss to Cards
Richards (3-7) took the loss Wednesday as the Marlins got routed 7-1 by the Cardinals, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.
The rookie fell one out shy of his fourth quality start in his last five outings, getting the hook after 97 pitches (62 strikes) once the Cards broke open a 1-1 tie on Matt Carpenter's homer and Marcell Ozuna's RBI double. Richards will carry a 3.98 ERA into his next start Tuesday in Atlanta.
