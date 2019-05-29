Marlins' Trevor Richards: Finally rewarded for strong effort
Richards (2-5) allowed one run on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk across seven innings while earning a victory against the Giants on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old has certainly pitch poorly at times, but he finally received some great run support in an 11-3 win. In his first 10 starts, Richards allowed zero or one run four times and in all of those starts, he settled for a no-decision or took the loss every time. But Richards has now won two of his last three outings. Owners should be wary that his FIP is 4.96, but he has a 1.29 WHIP and .227 batting average against. Richards is also 2-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 61.1 innings this year. He is scheduled to start next at the Padres on Sunday.
More News
