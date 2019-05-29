Richards (2-5) allowed one run on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk across seven innings while earning a victory against the Giants on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has certainly pitch poorly at times, but he finally received some great run support. In his first 10 starts, Richards allowed zero or one run four times and in all of those starts, he settled for a no-decision or took the loss every time. But Richards has now won two of his last three outings. Owners should be wary that his FIP is 4.96, but he has a 1.29 WHIP and .227 batting average against. Richards is also 2-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 61.1 innings this year. He is scheduled to start next at the Padres on Sunday.