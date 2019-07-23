Marlins' Trevor Richards: Gives up seven runs in loss
Richards (3-12) gave up seven runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven through five innings to take the loss against the White Sox on Monday.
Richards was dominant at times while generating 14 swinging strikes, but he was hit early and often in his 12th loss. It's been a rough stretch for Richards, posting an 8.28 ERA in his last five outings. The 26-year-old has a 4.62 ERA with an 8.3 K/9 and a 4.1 BB/9 through 20 starts this season. Richards will make his next start Sunday against the Diamondbacks at Marlins Park.
