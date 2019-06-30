Marlins' Trevor Richards: Gives up three runs in loss
Richards (3-9) gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three through five innings to take the loss against the Phillies on Sunday.
It was another disappointing outing for Richards as he labored his way through five innings.The right-hander has given up nine earned runs in his last two starts and has seen his ERA rise to 4.02 for the season. The 26-year-old has struggled in June, posting a 1-4 record and a 4.47 ERA through six starts. Richards will get his next start Saturday against the Braves at SunTrust Park.
