Richards (3-11) took the loss Wednesday as the Marlins were downed 3-2 by the Padres, giving up three runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.

The right-hander wasn't very efficient, throwing 54 of 90 pitches for strikes as he lost his fourth straight start and sixth straight decision. Richards will carry a 4.24 ERA and 93:48 K:BB through 104 innings into his next outing Monday, on the road against the White Sox.