Marlins' Trevor Richards: Handed 11th loss
Richards (3-11) took the loss Wednesday as the Marlins were downed 3-2 by the Padres, giving up three runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.
The right-hander wasn't very efficient, throwing 54 of 90 pitches for strikes as he lost his fourth straight start and sixth straight decision. Richards will carry a 4.24 ERA and 93:48 K:BB through 104 innings into his next outing Monday, on the road against the White Sox.
More News
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Gives up four runs in loss•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Gives up three runs in loss•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Blasted by Nats•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Ends hot streak•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Takes tough loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...