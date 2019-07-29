Marlins' Trevor Richards: In ninth-inning mix
Richards could be part of the Marlins' closer mix following the Sergio Romo trade, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Only recently moved to the bullpen, Richards picked up his first career hold Sunday when he walked one batter in a scoreless seventh inning. Miami manager Don Mattingly invoked the name of another Trevor -- Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman -- when discussing how the 26-year-old's plus changeup could be effective in relief, but calling that comparison premature would be an understatement. Even so, the Marlins have little to lose by experimenting with the closer role down the stretch to see if anyone can step up and seize it, so Richards could well get some save chances.
More News
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Moving to bullpen•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Gives up seven runs in loss•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Handed 11th loss•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Gives up four runs in loss•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Gives up three runs in loss•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Blasted by Nats•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...