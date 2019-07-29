Richards could be part of the Marlins' closer mix following the Sergio Romo trade, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Only recently moved to the bullpen, Richards picked up his first career hold Sunday when he walked one batter in a scoreless seventh inning. Miami manager Don Mattingly invoked the name of another Trevor -- Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman -- when discussing how the 26-year-old's plus changeup could be effective in relief, but calling that comparison premature would be an understatement. Even so, the Marlins have little to lose by experimenting with the closer role down the stretch to see if anyone can step up and seize it, so Richards could well get some save chances.