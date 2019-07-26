Marlins' Trevor Richards: Moving to bullpen
Manager Don Mattingly announced Friday that Richards is moving to the bullpen, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Richards was knocked around for seven runs on seven hits -- including a pair of homers -- in his last start Monday, pushing his ERA for the season to 4.62. The Marlins will give Elieser Hernandez another look in the rotation at Richards' expense, though Frisaro also notes that Richards has drawn some trade interest, and it's possible Richards ultimately returns to a starting role on another club.
