Richards threw 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Tigers on Thursday, giving up one earned run on eight hits, striking out six and walking one as the Marlins won 5-2.

Richards turned in a solid effort, but had to settle for the no-decision after departing the contest with the Marlins down 1-0 before they staged a ninth-inning comeback and got the victory. The right-hander owns a 4.14 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP and a 50:27 K:BB through 54.1 innings.