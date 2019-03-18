Marlins' Trevor Richards: No-hits Cards over six frames
Richards struck out six over six scoreless, no-hit innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League against the Cardinals.
Fielding errors accounted for the only baserunners to reach on Richards' watch, and his dazzling outing didn't come against minor-league scrubs, either -- Matt Carpenter (back) was the only name missing from the Cards' likely Opening Day lineup. The right-hander now has a 1.86 ERA and 20:4 K:BB through 19.1 spring innings, and it's hard to imagine the Marlins won't find room for him in their rotation to begin the season.
