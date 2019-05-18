Richards (1-5) picked up the win in Friday's 8-6 victory over the Mets, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander wasn't particularly sharp, throwing 55 of 88 pitches for strikes and serving up two homers, but an uncharacteristic burst of offense from Miami's bats finally got Richards in the win column. He'll take a 4.44 ERA and 44:26 K:BB through 48.2 innings into his next start Thursday in Detroit.