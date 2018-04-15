Richards allowed two hits while walking one and striking out two across seven scoreless innings Saturday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Richards allowed a lot of contact but benefited from pitching in his big home park against the Pirates, a team with limited power in its lineup. This was the first time he pitched past the fifth inning, and he has struck out just nine batters through 15.1 innings this season. He may be out of the rotation soon with the return of Dan Straily (forearm), but even if he takes his next turn he is difficult to trust as a fantasy option.