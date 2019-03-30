Marlins' Trevor Richards: Quality start in loss to Rox
Richards didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Rockies, giving up one run on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.
The right-hander threw 52 of 81 pitches for strikes before being lifted for a pinch hitter in a 1-1 game. This could be a common game script for Richards in 2019, as he pitches well enough to win but fails to get enough run support from an anemic Marlins offense, so give his fantasy value a slight boost in formats that use quality starts instead of wins. Richards will next take the mound at home April 3 against the Mets.
More News
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: No-hits Cards over six frames•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Continues strong spring•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Fans four in sharp outing•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Trying to add breaking pitch•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Blanks Mets in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Tosses seven strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...