Richards didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Rockies, giving up one run on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.

The right-hander threw 52 of 81 pitches for strikes before being lifted for a pinch hitter in a 1-1 game. This could be a common game script for Richards in 2019, as he pitches well enough to win but fails to get enough run support from an anemic Marlins offense, so give his fantasy value a slight boost in formats that use quality starts instead of wins. Richards will next take the mound at home April 3 against the Mets.