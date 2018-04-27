Richards was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

The 24-year-old has been in the Miami rotation for five starts this season, but he's produced mixed results. On one hand, he continues to display strong strikeout numbers as his 24 whiffs in 23.2 innings pitched shows. However, his ERA still sits at a 4.94 mark due in part to a 5.3 BB/9 and a 1.1 HR/9. Richards will head to the minors for a bit more development, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in the big leagues if another injury strikes the Marlins' rotation. Martin Prado was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.