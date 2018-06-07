Richards (0-3) allowed three runs in five innings, striking out four and yielding seven hits in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Richards was called up to start for the first time since April but didn't do much to impress. He gave up a two-run homer off the bat of Jose Martinez in the first inning and his team didn't do him any favors on the offensive side. The rookie right-hander owns a 5.02 ERA in 28.2 innings with 14 walks and 28 strikeouts. If he stays on the MLB roster, Richards should take the ball next week against the Giants.