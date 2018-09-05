Richards (3-8) gave up six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two in 1.1 innings Tuesday against the Phillies. He took the loss.

Carlos Santana hit a leadoff home run and Cesar Hernandez hit a three-run triple to make it 4-0 in the first inning. Richards was then chased for good in the second frame, with his pitch count at 55 (29 strikes). He is now winless since July 14. His next start will come Tuesday on the road against the Mets, due to the Marlins switching to a six-man rotation.