Marlins' Trevor Richards: Shuts down Phillies in win
Richards (3-5) picked up the win Saturday, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out four as the Marlins downed the Phillies 2-0.
The rookie threw 65 of 98 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth quality start, and while Richards didn't manage a high strikeout total, his 17 swinging strikes suggest he was somewhat unlucky on that front. He'll take a 4.74 ERA into the All-Star break.
