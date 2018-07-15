Richards (3-5) picked up the win Saturday, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out four as the Marlins downed the Phillies 2-0.

The rookie threw 65 of 98 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth quality start, and while Richards didn't manage a high strikeout total, his 17 swinging strikes suggest he was somewhat unlucky on that front. He'll take a 4.74 ERA into the All-Star break.