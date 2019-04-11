Richards allowed one hit and five walks while striking out seven across six scoreless innings Wednesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision.

Richards was bit wild but also generated an impressive 21 swinging strikes surrendered only one hit, a single in the bottom of the first. The start was also notable as his first road outing of the season, and while the Reds lineup has struggled to start the season, it was still encouraging to see him perform well in a more hitter-friendly environment. To date, Richards has recorded a quality start in each of his efforts this season and has struck out 18 batters in 18 innings of work.