Marlins' Trevor Richards: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Richards gave up one run on four hits and three walks while striking out eight through 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
RIchards didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning and seemed to be dominating until he unraveled in the sixth inning by allowing three hits and his only run. This was a nice bounce back performance after allowing five runs in his last start. The 26-year old has a 3-7 record with a 3.54 ERA through 15 starts this season. Richards will make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals.
