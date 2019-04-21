Richards (0-3) gave up three runs on six hits with two walks while striking out seven through 6.1 innings in a loss to the Nationals on Sunday.

Richards turned in a fantastic performance with 22 swinging-strikes, but he also surrendered two long balls to get hung with his third loss. The right-hander has dominant stuff, but is having trouble limiting walks as he has a 4.9 BB/9. Richards gets a tough matchup in his next start Saturday at Philadelphia.