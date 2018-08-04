Richards (3-6) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while fanning seven across five innings as he was saddled with the loss Friday against Philadelphia.

Richards didn't receive any run support, as he exited the ballgame with a 1-0 deficit. He's pitched well in his past five outings, surrendering just four runs over 27.1 innings while recording 30 strikeouts, although he has just one win to show for it. Richards will head into his next outing with a 3.92 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with a 78:36 K:BB through 80.1 frames this season.