Marlins' Trevor Richards: Tagged with loss
Richards (1-4) surrendered six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two across 3.1 innings Sunday as he took the loss against the Orioles.
Richards had been solid through his past three outings coming into Sunday's start, allowing four runs across 15.2 innings, but Baltimore jumped on him for two runs in the second, two in the third and two more in the fourth, putting his team in a 6-1 hole. The 25-year-old right-hander has made eight starts thus far in 2018, posting a 5.45 ERA and 1.53 WHIP while allowing opposing hitters to bat .272 against him through 38 innings.
