Richards took the loss in his major-league debut against the Red Sox, giving up five earned runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings, striking out five and walking one.

Richards had never pitched above Double-A before Monday's debut but he did put up a 2.87 ERA and 77 strikeouts in his final 14 minor-league appearances last season and a 0.75 ERA in in spring training. While those are solid numbers, Monday's outing suggests that it's best to wait and see if he can consistently translate that to the major-league level before considering him for fantasy purposes.