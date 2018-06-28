Marlins' Trevor Richards: Takes loss to Diamondbacks
Richards (2-5) took the loss in a shaky outing Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while fanning three batters over 4.0 innings.
The Diamondbacks got to Richards early, scratching those three runs across in the first two innings. Richards wasn't exactly hit hard -- he had just one extra-base hit allowed -- but the command was shaky as 28 of his 75 pitches went for balls. Overall, Richards has been mercurial in June, following up strong quality starts -- such as his one-run effort with eight strikeouts at Coors Field -- with subpar efforts like Thursday's. He's lined up to make his next start on July 4 against the Rays.
More News
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Fans eight in Saturday's win•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Tagged with loss•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Earns first win•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Shaky in return to majors•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Will join rotation Thursday•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Sent back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...