Richards (2-5) took the loss in a shaky outing Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while fanning three batters over 4.0 innings.

The Diamondbacks got to Richards early, scratching those three runs across in the first two innings. Richards wasn't exactly hit hard -- he had just one extra-base hit allowed -- but the command was shaky as 28 of his 75 pitches went for balls. Overall, Richards has been mercurial in June, following up strong quality starts -- such as his one-run effort with eight strikeouts at Coors Field -- with subpar efforts like Thursday's. He's lined up to make his next start on July 4 against the Rays.