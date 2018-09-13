Richards (3-9) took the loss against the Mets on Wednesday, giving up six runs (four earned) on seven hits over five innings, striking out two and walking one in Miami's 13-0 defeat.

One start after he got lit up for six earned in 1.1 innings, Richards got tagged for four earned in this contest before exiting the contest after throwing 89 pitches. He now has a 4.85 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP over 107.2 innings on the season, numbers that leave him outside the tier of viable streaming options.