Marlins' Trevor Richards: Takes no-decision
Richards allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out two across four innings Sunday against the Phillies.
Richards' results improved marginally in his second start of the season, but he still was unable to escape the fifth inning. He may not be long for the rotation with both Dan Straily and Wei-Yin Chen likely to return from injury by the end of April.
