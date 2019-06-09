Marlins' Trevor Richards: Takes tough loss
Richards (3-6) allowed one run on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts across seven innings but took a loss against the Braves on Saturday.
Without any run support, Richards took another loss in this 1-0 affair. Richards has either allowed zero or one run in each of his last four outings, but despite an 1.09 ERA, he is just 2-1 during that stretch. That's pretty much the story of Richards' season. While he is 3-6, Richards owns a sparkling 3.06 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and .206 batting average against. He also has 68 strikeouts in 73.1 innings. Richards will look to keep his hot streak going in his next start at home against the Pirates on Friday.
