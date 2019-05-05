Marlins' Trevor Richards: Tosses 4.1 scoreless innings
Richards allowed two hits and three walks over 4.1 shutout innings during Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Braves. He struck out three and didn't factor in the decision.
Richards needed 90 pitches to get through 4.1 innings so he couldn't qualify for the victory, but Miami's bullpen ended up blowing the lead regardless. The 25-year-old has failed to complete five innings in three of his last four starts. Richards has a 4.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 34:21 K:BB as he is still searching for his first victory of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...