Richards allowed two hits and three walks over 4.1 shutout innings during Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Braves. He struck out three and didn't factor in the decision.

Richards needed 90 pitches to get through 4.1 innings so he couldn't qualify for the victory, but Miami's bullpen ended up blowing the lead regardless. The 25-year-old has failed to complete five innings in three of his last four starts. Richards has a 4.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 34:21 K:BB as he is still searching for his first victory of the season.