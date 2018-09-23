Richards (4-9) threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out nine and picking up the win Sunday against the Reds.

Richards turned in a stellar outing, leaving the game with a six-run lead after tossing 70 of 95 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old finally managed to put together a quality start, with his last quality performance coming July 28 against Washington. Richards owns a 4.66 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 122 strikeouts over 119.2 innings, and his final start of the season figures to come Friday versus the Mets.