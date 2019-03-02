Richards has ditched his slider and incorporated a curveball and cut fastball into his arsenal this spring, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander had one of the best changeups in baseball last season -- he allowed a .165 batting average with it and produced a 36.3 percent strikeout rate -- but a mediocre low-90s fastball and ineffective slider let opposing hitters lay off it. The latter will get replaced with a curve he's been working on all offseason at the suggestion of new pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr., and Richards is also experimenting with a cutter to add another wrinkle. The Marlins will give him every chance to succeed given their lack of rotation depth, but it's unlikely the new offerings will dramatically improve his fortunes. Last year's splits suggest he could be a semi-useful streaming option at home, but don't expect much fantasy value beyond that.