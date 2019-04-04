Marlins' Trevor Richards: Turns in quality start
Richards (0-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Mets.
Richards stumbled in the second and third innings, surrendering three extra-base hits in that span, including a home run to opposing pitcher Jacob deGrom. However, he was fairly sharp after, allowing just two batters to reach base in his final three innings of work. Richards has recorded a quality start in each of his two outings to begin the season and he's whiffed 11 batters in 12 innings of work.
