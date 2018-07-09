Richards threw 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on four hits, striking out five and walking seven as the Marlins eventually prevailed 10-2.

The Marlins offense provided him plenty of support, but Richards couldn't put himself in line for a win thanks to his command issues. The seven free passes were a season-high, and resulted in him tossing 87 pitches in his 3.2 innings before exiting the contest. Overall, Richards hasn't been providing the numbers of a viable fantasy starter this season, as he's got a 5.24 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP through 56.2 innings.