Marlins' Trevor Richards: Will be recalled for Monday's start
Richards will be recalled by the Marlins on Monday to face the Red Sox, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
With back-to-back contests seeing extra innings for the Marlins, they were in need of a slight, early-season rotation shakeup. Richards seemed like the logical candidate, as he allowed just one earned run across 12 innings this spring, with nine strikeouts and a 1.17 WHIP. The 24-year-old has been progressing quickly, as he finished last season at the Double-A level, where he posted a 2.87 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 75.1 innings. Despite starting on Monday, however, he won't be a candidate for a two-start week, as the team has two days off in the upcoming lineup period.
