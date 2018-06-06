Marlins' Trevor Richards: Will join rotation Thursday
Richards will be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday to start against the Cardinals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Richards will take the rotation spot of Elieser Hernandez, who is expected to shift to the bullpen after allowing five runs on five hits -- including a trio of homers -- in just three innings during his most recent start. The 25-year-old Richards owns a sharp 2.06 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across six starts (39.1 innings) with the Baby Cakes this season. He produced mixed results through five starts with the big club earlier in the season, compiling a 4.94 ERA and 24:14 K:BB across 23.2 innings of work.
More News
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Sent back to minors•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Fails to qualify for win despite 10 strikeouts•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Allows six walks and five earned runs•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Pitches seven strong innings•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Takes no-decision•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Sticking in rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...