Richards will be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday to start against the Cardinals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Richards will take the rotation spot of Elieser Hernandez, who is expected to shift to the bullpen after allowing five runs on five hits -- including a trio of homers -- in just three innings during his most recent start. The 25-year-old Richards owns a sharp 2.06 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across six starts (39.1 innings) with the Baby Cakes this season. He produced mixed results through five starts with the big club earlier in the season, compiling a 4.94 ERA and 24:14 K:BB across 23.2 innings of work.