Rogers allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three across three innings Wednesday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Rogers got off to a rough start as he allowed the first two batters of the game to reach before picking up three consecutive outs to escape the inning. He later found himself in a similar scenario in the third and couldn't get out of it cleanly as JD Martinez drove Alex Verdugo home on a sac fly to right. Despite needing 76 pitches to get through three innings, it was a solid bounceback performance from Rogers after he got shelled for nine runs against the Phillies last Friday. The 22-year-old has a 6.00 ERA along with a 29:10 K:BB across 21 innings and is set to take the mound Monday against the division-leading Braves.