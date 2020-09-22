Rogers (1-2) took the loss Monday, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings as the Marlins fell 5-4 to Atlanta. He struck out six.

Miami scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but Rogers immediately gave the lead back with interest, surrendering a four-spot in the bottom of the frame. The rookie southpaw will carry a 6.84 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB through 25 innings into his final start of the season Saturday, on the road against the Yankees.